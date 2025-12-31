NANS urges FG to probe ITF over prolonged SIWES allowance delay

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed deep concern over the alleged continued failure of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to resolve the long-standing issue of unpaid and delayed Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) allowances affecting students in tertiary institutions across the federation.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Assistant Secretary General of the association, Adejuwon Olatunji Emmanuel, NANS stated that for several years, thousands of students who have duly participated in the SIWES programme have reportedly not received their statutory allowances.

According to the association, despite repeated complaints, petitions and engagements by students’ unions and other stakeholders, the problem has remained largely unresolved, subjecting students to undue hardship and undermining confidence in a programme designed to support skills acquisition and workforce development.

NANS noted with concern that under the leadership of the Director-General of the ITF, Dr Afiz Oluwatoyin Ogun, there has been no clear, transparent or comprehensive explanation provided to Nigerian students regarding the status of the outstanding payments.

It said the continued silence, poor communication and lack of accountability surrounding SIWES disbursements raise serious questions about administrative efficiency and institutional responsibility within the ITF.

While NANS stressed that it was not pre-empting the outcome of any investigation, it described as deeply troubling the widespread allegations of mismanagement and diversion of funds circulating among affected students.