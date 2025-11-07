NAPTIP rescues 221 victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says it rescued 221 victims of human trafficking in the state in two years.

The agency’s Commander in the state, Mr Abdulladir Turajo, stated this at a one-day sensitization campaign against human trafficking in Kazaure.

Mahmud said the victims were rescued and reunited with their respective families after the establishment of the command in July 2023.

He added that the command has also, within the period recorded two convictions and conducted 175 sensitization programmes in various communities, schools, places of worship, motor parks, and markets across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was organised in collaboration with Jigawa State Ministry for Local Government and Community Development.

NAN also reports that the campaign is part of the aggressive zonal grassroot sensitization campaign for critical stakeholders in the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, to be conducted in three phases.

According to the commander, the programme will be conducted in three phases. The one held today in Kazaure being the first phase is for 12 LGAs from Jigawa Northwest.

“The second will be conducted in Hadejia for eight LGAs of Jigawa Northeast Zone and the last in Dutse for the seven LGAs of Jigawa Southwest Zone respectively.”

The commander further pointed out that the campaign was imperative due to the strategic location of the state, being one of the major international routes and recruitment grounds for human trafficking activities.

Turajo added that the initiative serves as an avenue to educate critical stakeholders in the state on the dangers and consequences associated with human trafficking.

“The Command wishes to use the programme to establish a partnership with the local communities for effective response against trafficking in persons in the local communities, through intelligence sharing and reporting of cases and incidents of trafficking from the local grassroot levels.”

While appreciating the Ministry for Local Government for sponsoring the programme, the commander also commended Gov. Umar Namadi for his support and interventions that led to the overall success recorded by the agency in counter trafficking operations in the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government, Mr Ibrahim Garba, reiterated the commitment of the state government to support the agency in its fight against human trafficking.

Garba, who was represented by the Director of Social Development in the ministry, Mahmud Mukaddas, called on the participants and other stakeholders to fully support NAPTIP in curbing the menace.

In his remarks, Mr Adamu Bashir, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Area Commander in charge of the zone, called on parents/guardians to watch over their children/wards to avoid being deceived by traffickers.