Nasarawa gov signs bill establishing specialist hospital, allocates N6b for upgrade

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has signed a bill establishing the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Akwanga, emphasising that N6b is being set aside for the upgrade of the facility to meet the standards of tertiary health institutions found in other senatorial zones of the state.

The governor made the disclosure while signing the bill already passed by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly at the Government House, Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Wednesday.

Sule further revealed that the sum of six billion naira has been set aside for the immediate upgrade of the new hospital, stating that the funding comes from resources received from the World Bank, which identified Nasarawa State for its ease of doing business.

His words, “We were able to have N17bn given to us. Out of this N17bn, we are keeping on site about N6bn to be given immediately to this DASH Akwanga so that it can be upgraded to the level of a tertiary healthcare facility, both in Lafia and in Keffi.”

He, however, explained that the decision to establish the DASH Akwanga was informed by the commitment to ensuring that every senatorial zone of the state has a tertiary health facility that would respond to the critical health needs of the people.

“As you are aware, the erstwhile DASH in Lafia was donated to the Federal Government to serve as the teaching hospital for the Federal University of Lafia. This informed the decision of government to establish a similar tertiary health institution in Akwanga bearing the same name, considering that the hospital was named after the late Dr. Dalhatu Araf in order to immortalise him in view of his enormous contributions to healthcare development, not only in Nasarawa but also in Plateau State,” he added.

During the same event, the Governor swore in the new State Auditor-General, Kefas Julius Bala, whose appointment was confirmed by the State House of Assembly, charging the new Auditor-General to ensure strict compliance with financial regulations.

“As Auditor-General, you must ensure that government expenditures are strictly in line with the budgetary provisions. By doing so, we are eschewing corruption in all ramifications,” the Governor advised.

He then noted that his administration has continued to entrench processes and procedures in order to ensure compliance with best practice in budgetary and financial management.

“This is in line with our principle of honesty and value for money in public service. Accordingly, the office of the Auditor-General is expected to be manned by an experienced officer in order to assist the government in achieving its objectives of prudent financial management,” he concluded.

In a vote of thanks, the new Auditor-General pledged total commitment in discharging the new responsibilities.

“Thank you for this opportunity. I pledge, on behalf of myself and the CMD, that we will do our best to push, with you ahead and with us behind, Nasarawa State forward,” he stated.

As part of the event also, Governor Sule announced the appointment of Dr. Abene Esla Ezekiel as pioneer Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the DASH Akwanga.

Earlier, in an opening remark, Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, SAN, noted that due process was followed in the appointment of the new state Auditor-General.

He commended Governor Sule’s commitment to equitable distribution of infrastructure across the state.

“Your disposition for equitable siting of public infrastructure across the length and breadth of Nasarawa State is highly commendable. In the same vein, your passion for human capital development and the provision of quality healthcare services in the state can never go unnoticed,” the SGNS said.