Nasarawa govt calls for calm over Sarkin Noma mayhem

The Nasarawa State Government has called for calm following the attack on Sarkin Noma community in the Keana Local Government Area of the state, which caused the loss of lives.

The government tasked the security operatives to, as a matter of urgency, fish out and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, and obtained by our correspondent in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

According to the statement, the government would not stand idly by and allow criminal elements to disrupt the state’s peace and security.

Ahemba, however, explained that the government is aware of the gradual infiltration of bad elements into the state and is working closely with security agencies to decisively deal with any emerging security threats.

He, therefore, reiterated the administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens, calling on the residents to report any suspicious activities or persons to security agencies for prompt action.

“We wish to stress that the state government will not allow enemies of peace to succeed in their evil acts against peace-loving citizens. No effort will be spared to sustain the relative peace achieved by the Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule-led government over the years,” he stated.

Ahemba strongly condemned the midnight attack on residents of Sarkin Noma and similar incidents in the area, disclosing that security agencies have been directed to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

“Furthermore, residents are assured that the state government is working closely with security agencies and relevant stakeholders to implement enhanced security measures to address the situation. Citizens are urged to assist security agencies with useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminals across the state,” he added.

He promised that everything possible is being done to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Nasarawa State.

“Government remains committed to protecting the lives and property of its citizens and will not tolerate any form of violence. We will continue to work tirelessly with security agencies and stakeholders to ensure that Nasarawa remains a safe and secure place for all,” Ahemba concluded.

In other news, more than 1,800 people, including a monarch, have been killed across Nigeria’s south-east region in just over two years, according to data released by Amnesty International, which has accused both armed separatists and security forces of widespread human rights abuses and unchecked violence.

The human rights organisation said at least 1,844 people lost their lives between January 2021 and June 2023 in attacks carried out by so-called unknown gunmen, local militias, and state-backed security outfits.

Amnesty said this cut across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states. The figure, drawn from victim interviews, police reports, and media verification, is part of what Amnesty describes as a decade of impunity in the country’s south-east.

In one particular case cited in Amnesty’s recent report, gunmen stormed the palace of a traditional ruler, HRH Eze Ignatius Asor, in the Obudi Agwa community of Imo State on 14 November 2022.

Witnesses said about 30 armed men arrived in a convoy of Sienna buses, opened fire in the palace courtyard, and executed the monarch and two visiting chiefs in cold blood.

The attackers allegedly fired more than 16 bullets into the traditional ruler’s body before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made since the incident.