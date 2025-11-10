Nasarawa govt partners Silvex International to boost rice production

The Nasarawa State Government has partnered with Silvex International, a leading rice processing company, to boost rice production in the state. Governor Abdullahi Sule announced this partnership during a visit to the Jangwa/Agwatashi farm in Awe and Keana local government areas.

According to Governor Sule, the partnership will see Silvex International purchasing rice directly from the state’s farms and packaging it under the Nasarawa Agro-Commodity Company (NASACCO) brand. The rice, which will be marketed as “NASACCO Gold,” is expected to increase the visibility and marketability of the state’s rice products.

Governor Sule expressed gratitude to Silvex International for the partnership, which he said was a fulfilment of his administration’s efforts to attract private investment into the state’s agricultural sector. He noted that the partnership is also expected to lead to increased rice production in the state, with plans to expand the farm’s hectarage from 3,300 hectares to over 8,000 hectares in the near future.

The governor commended the youth and communities in the Jangwa, Ayakeke, and Agwatashi areas for their hard work and dedication to the farm’s success. He highlighted the state’s progress in agricultural development, stating that the farm had expanded from 2,000 hectares in the previous year to 3,300 hectares in the current year.

Governor Sule further disclosed that the state plans to expand the farm by an additional 2,000 hectares next season, bringing the total to over 5,000 hectares. This expansion is expected to boost economic growth and development in the state, particularly through agricultural initiatives.

Abubakar Garba Ibrahim, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvex International and Project Head of Nasarawa Agro-Commodity Company (NASACCO), described the partnership as a huge celebration for the company. He explained that the partnership would benefit the state in several ways, including tax revenue, value addition, and the sharing of end profits.

The Silvex COO commended Governor Sule’s commitment to transforming the agricultural sector in Nasarawa State and beyond. He noted that the partnership would boost rice production in the state, with plans to source paddy rice from the state’s farms to feed the company’s processing facilities.

During their visit to the Jangwa/Agwatashi farm, the partners conducted reconnaissance surveys and assessed the quality of the rice being produced. They expressed satisfaction with the quality of the rice, noting that the varieties being grown are among the best in the world.

The partnership with Silvex International is a key component of the state’s efforts to boost economic growth and development through agriculture. The NASACCO brand is expected to become a major player in the Nigerian rice market, and the state’s farmers are expected to benefit from increased demand and better prices for their produce.

The partnership is a significant milestone in the state’s agricultural development, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Nasarawa State. With the combined efforts of the state government and Silvex International, the state’s rice production is expected to increase significantly, leading to economic growth and development.