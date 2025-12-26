NASS clarifies process on tax, revenue acts amid outrage

The National Assembly has clarified issues surrounding the passage, presidential assent, and official publication of four major fiscal laws amid growing public debate.

The Acts are the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, the legislature said the matters are being handled strictly within its constitutional and statutory mandate.

According to the statement, public concerns have centred on the harmonisation of versions passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the documents transmitted for presidential assent, and the versions of the Acts eventually published in the Official Gazette.

To address these concerns, the National Assembly said relevant committees, working with its management, have commenced an internal review of institutional procedures.

The review, it said, is being conducted in full compliance with the Constitution, the Acts Authentication Act, Cap. A4, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the Standing Orders of both Chambers, and established parliamentary practice.

As part of the process, the leadership has directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to facilitate the publication of the Acts in the Official Gazette and to issue Certified True Copies of the assented laws to stakeholders or members of the public upon request.

The statement stressed that the step is purely administrative and intended to formally verify and reflect the legislative decisions of the National Assembly.

It further clarified that the ongoing review is limited to procedural and administrative processes and does not suggest any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by either Chamber.

The review, it added, is being carried out without prejudice to the powers, functions or responsibilities of any other arm or agency of government.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutionalism, separation of powers and transparency, the National Assembly said any procedural refinements identified would be addressed in accordance with the law and established parliamentary conventions.

The legislature urged the public to allow the review process to proceed without speculation or conjecture.

The statement concluded by assuring Nigerians that the leadership of both Chambers remains committed to the faithful discharge of its responsibilities as the custodian of legislative authority, adding that further updates would be provided as necessary.