Natasha Akpoti, Israel-Iran war, Love in Every Word dominate Google search in 2025

Google’s annual Year in Search lists have revealed a fascinating digital snapshot of the nation’s curiosity, revealing a country deeply engaged with its leaders, its artistes, and the icons who shaped its history.

From major political shifts to the viral ‘Labubu’ craze, Nigerians turned to Google Search in 2025 to make sense of a year packed with big questions and even bigger cultural moments.

Personalities in Nigeria, including Natasha Akpoti, Eberechi Eze, Sim Fubara, Chika Ike, Mr Eazi, Kemi Adetiba, Ajibola Elizabeth, Hilda Baci, VDM, and Priscilla Ojo, were prominent in searches by Nigerians.

This year, Nigerians used Search to stay on top of a fast-moving news cycle. High-profile figures drove significant interest, with Senator Natasha Akpoti emerging as the most-searched Nigerian personality, highlighting the centrality of political discourse throughout the year. Beyond the domestic scene, Nigerians also kept a close watch on international events, with the Israel-Iran War and the U.S. elections featuring heavily in search trends.

The nation also paused to honour the legacies of titans who left a lasting mark. The passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari triggered a massive wave of searches, as people looked back on his tenure. In the sporting world, fans bid a solemn farewell to Peter Rufai, the iconic former Super Eagles goalkeeper, revisiting career highlights and his contributions to the national team. Search interest also grew around the passing of Pope Francis, marking a moment of reflection for many.

Entertainment in 2025 was undeniably Nigerian-led. The Trending Songs list shows a nation seeking both spiritual upliftment and high-energy Afrobeats. The gospel resonance of ‘Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough)’ by Tkeyz ft. Steve Hills topped the charts, balanced by the infectious energy of ‘Joy is Coming’ by Fido and major collaborations like Davido and Omah Lay’s ‘With You.’

Local pride also surged in the film industry. Director Kemi Adetiba ranked among the most searched personalities, driven by the success of the hit show To Kill a Monkey, which was the most searched local series.

The most colourful insights come from Nigerians’ interactions with internet culture. In 2025, Search became the go-to tool for decoding viral trends. The questions list was dominated by people asking, “What is Labubu?”, while the meaning of “Achalugo”, popularised by the YouTube film Love in Every Word, also prompted searches.

In the kitchen, local palates grew more adventurous. Nigerians turned to Google for recipes ranging from the staple Chinchin to the trending Pornstar Martini and health-focused Ginger Shots, blending traditional tastes with global trends.

Trended songs include Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) Tkeyz Ft. SteveHills, Joy Is Coming by Fido MP3 download

Davido – With You ft. Omah Lay, Shallipopi – Laho, My Darling by Chella MP3 download, Rema Fun, Arike MP3 download, Pity This Boy MP3 download, Laho and Teni Money.

Movies such as Straw, Sinners, Love in Every Word, G20 movie, The Gorge, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, 28 Years, Later, Fantastic Four, Final Destination and Superman 2025 got Nigerians’ attention.

The deaths of Diogo Jota, Muhammadu Buhari, Charlie Kirk, Pope Francis, Hulk Hogan, Uma Ukpai, Peter Rufai, Sanku, Nkechi Nweje and Doyin Okupe also got the attention of Nigerians.

Speaking on the search, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for West Africa, Google, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said: “The 2025 Year in Search is more than just data; it’s a vibrant, unfiltered mirror of our collective attention. Whether it’s tracking the biggest headlines, reflecting on the legacies of icons we lost, or simply figuring out the latest slang, these lists show that Nigerians are using Search to actively engage with the world around them.”