Natasha, Immigration differ on ‘passport seizure’

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central at the Senate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has again alleged that her international passport was unlawfully seized by airport officials acting on the orders of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The outspoken legislator, celebrated by many for her courage and vilified by others for her defiance, is once again at the centre of a storm — this time over what she describes as a deliberate attempt to restrict her freedom of movement.

Standing visibly agitated at an international airport, the senator recorded a video shared on social media, accusing officials of withholding her passport on alleged orders from Akpabio. It was, she said, a replay of a previous ordeal.

“My passport has been withheld again. The last time they said it was the Senate President who instructed them to stop me from travelling because he claimed I smear the country’s image abroad. I have committed no offence, and there is no court order against me,” she said in a firm, emotional tone.

According to Akpoti-Uduaghan, her only “crime” is her refusal to conform to the unwritten rule of silence that governs power in Abuja.

However, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has denied the allegation.

Its spokesperson, Akinsola Akinlabi, told newsmen yesterday that the incident was part of routine immigration procedures.

“NIS didn’t seize the distinguished senator’s passport, but rather she went through routine immigration checks and was allowed to travel,” he said.

Speaking further, Akinlabi clarified that officers were only performing their statutory duties.

“The NIS officers needed to conduct their checks. They may take your passport to do so, but that doesn’t mean it was seized as alleged.

“She has since been allowed to travel. Perhaps while waiting for the checks to be completed, she assumed she was being stopped from travelling,” he added.

When asked if Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan resisted handing over her passport for inspection, Akinlabi said he could not confirm that.