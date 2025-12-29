National grid collapses

The national electricity grid collapsed on Monday afternoon, with power supply across most of the country dropping to near zero, according to distribution load figures released at 3:12 pm on December 29, 2025.

Data from the Distribution Companies (DisCos) showed that only two operators received electricity at the time of the collapse. Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company recorded a load of 30 megawatts (MW), while Abuja Electricity Distribution Company received 20 MW. All other DisCos were allocated zero megawatts.

Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Yola DisCos all recorded 0 MW, indicating a widespread outage across major cities and regions of the country.

Total electricity distributed nationwide at the time stood at just 50 MW, far below normal operating levels and insufficient to sustain power supply to homes, businesses and critical services.

Nigeria’s national grid has experienced repeated system collapses in recent years, often resulting in nationwide blackouts and prolonged power restoration efforts.

Meanwhile the NNG said restoration is in progress.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement had been issued by the Transmission Company of Nigeria or the Federal Ministry of Power on the cause of the collapse or the timeline for restoring supply.