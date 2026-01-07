NB collaborates to empower 1,000 students in Lagos, Ogun, Enugu

Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) has entered a strategic partnership with FATE Foundation to empower 1,000 Nigerian students under the Orange Corners Student Ambassadors Programme, an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.



The programme is an initiative by Orange Corners Nigeria to promote entrepreneurship and offer networking opportunities in Nigerian tertiary institutions. Ambassadors are selected from specific universities to inspire students to see entrepreneurship as a desirable career path and to foster a culture of innovation within universities.



Speaking on the partnership, NB’s Corporate Affairs Director, Uzodinma Odenigbo, explained that the company is committed to empowering an additional 1,000 students under the existing programme, while FATE Foundation would oversee its implementation, including student mobilisation, programme coordination, and delivery.

The programme targets students aged 18–35, currently enrolled in tertiary institutions across Lagos, Ogun, and Enugu states.



Odenigbo further highlighted the organisation’s track record in youth empowerment, noting that since the renewed focus on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, NB has impacted 2,365 young Nigerians across 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Also speaking on the partnership, Executive Director of FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “Nigerian Breweries has been a longstanding partner with Orange Corners Nigeria in many ways. We are delighted to have the company continue to support the Orange Corners Programme and elated that this commitment will reach an additional 1000 young Nigerians, leveraging the proven Orange Corners Student Ambassadors framework.”



She outlined the foundation’s role to include designing and delivering the training curriculum, managing student registration and participation, maintaining accurate records of all beneficiaries, and coordinating all logistical and technical aspects to ensure successful programme delivery.