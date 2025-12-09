NBA marks anti-corruption day, re-commits to anti-graft fight

Nigeria, yesterday, joined the rest of the world in commemorating the Global Anti-Corruption Day, restating its solidarity with the global community and unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The NBAA-CC also restated its endorsement of the recent commitment to the Rule of Law as expressed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The law body, according to a statement by the Chairman of the Committee, Babafemi Badejo, says the rule of law is the most potent weapon against corruption, adding that the rule of law cannot be achieved with the current level of corruption in Nigeria.

“The NBAA-CC (at the national and branch levels) is ready and eager to work collaboratively with the CJN, the entire judiciary, and all arms of government, all levels of governance as well as all sectors of society to translate the CJN’s stated intention into tangible outcomes.

“To deepen this fight at the grassroots, the NBA has spearheaded the establishment of Anti-Corruption Committees in all its state branches. This network will enhance legal anti-corruption advocacy, promote accountability, support whistleblowers, and support the prosecution of corruption cases.

“At the branch level, concrete actions are already underway. For example, the Idemili Branch in Anambra State is recognising excellence and efficiency by awarding the High Court and Magistrate Court with the most dedicated Registrars in its Judicial Division, encouraging best practices and discouraging corrupt behaviour,” the statement read.