NCDC warns public against fake websites, addresses, identity theft

The North Central Development Commission (NCDC) has issued a public warning over the unauthorised and misleading use of its corporate name, logo, address, email and identity by certain individuals and groups.

In a public disclaimer issued on December 28, 2025, the Commission stated that it has no affiliation whatsoever with any person, organisation, website or email address falsely claiming to represent or act on its behalf.

The NCDC, which was established by an Act of 2024 and had its Board duly constituted in 2025, specifically disowned websites and email addresses such as www.ncdc-gov.com and [email protected], describing them as fake and misleading.

For clarity, the Commission stressed that its official Head Office is located at 15, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Lafia, Nasarawa State, and not at the World Trade Center Complex in Abuja or any other location being paraded by impostors.

It further explained that its temporary Abuja operations are conducted strictly from the Nasarawa State Liaison Office at the Blue Springs Hotel Building, Central Area, Abuja, a facility donated by the Nasarawa State Government.

The Commission urged members of the public, government agencies, development partners and other stakeholders to exercise caution and verify all communications, representations and transactions purportedly linked to the NCDC only through its officially recognised addresses and authorised officials.

NCDC also disassociated itself from any actions, claims, representations or commitments made by unauthorised individuals or entities, warning that it will not be held liable for any losses or inconveniences arising from dealings with such persons.

According to the statement, the Commission has already commenced appropriate actions through relevant authorities to address the matter and protect the public from fraud.

in a statement by James Abel Uloko, JP, Executive Director, Corporate Services, said the disclaimer was issued in the interest of public awareness and protection, while expressing regret over any inconvenience caused by the activities of the impostors.