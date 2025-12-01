NCoS appoints first female spokesperson, Jane Osuji

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has appointed Chief Superintendent of Corrections (CSC) Jane Osuji as the new Public Relations Officer, effective immediately.

Osuji makes history as the first female to hold the position in the service.

Controller General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, made this known in a communique signed by the Deputy Controller General (DCG) in charge of Human Resources, Ado Sale, on Monday in Abuja.

“We are pleased to welcome CSC Jane Osuji to this vital role within the NCoS. Her extensive experience and dedication to service will greatly enhance our communication efforts,” Nwakuche stated.

Osuji takes over as the national spokesperson following the retirement of the former PRO, Deputy Controller of Corrections Umar Abubakar, who stepped down on November 19, 2025.

She hails from Owerri – North Local Government Area of Imo State, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising from Lagos State University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

She joined the service in 2009 as an Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and has completed various training courses, including the Internal Security/Low Intensity Conflict Operations Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji.

Her career includes positions as Assistant Public Relations Officer in the Lagos State and FCT Commands, and as Assistant National Public Relations Officer at the national headquarters.

Reacting to the appointment, Osuji said, “I am honoured to take on this new role. I look forward to enhancing the communication strategy of the Nigerian Correctional Service and reinforcing our commitment to transparency and public engagement.”

Before her recent appointment, Osuji served as Press Secretary to three Ministers of Interior, from 2015 to 2023. She previously worked in the PR unit at the NCoS headquarters in Abuja and is described as a dedicated and accomplished officer.

In other news, to further strengthen prisoner rehabilitation and social justice, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has empowered twenty-four ex-offenders with aftercare materials and life skills starter packs to ease their reintegration into the wider society, taking a significant step towards social justice and rehabilitation by supporting ex-offenders through the distribution of aftercare materials and starter packs on November 26, 2025.

Controller General of the Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, said the initiative aims to aid the reintegration of former inmates into society, particularly focusing on the unique challenges faced by women and young persons.

He made this known at an event in Abuja to hand over the packs to the beneficiaries, consisting of 20 male and 4 female ex-inmates.

“This distribution highlights our commitment to facilitating successful reintegration for ex-offenders. We recognise the importance of a gender-responsive approach, especially as we commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,” Nwakuche said.

The initiative provided starter packs in various trades to selected ex-offenders, tailored to their chosen vocations, including tools for hairdressing, cosmetology, tailoring, metalwork, fabrication, laundry, and other crafts.