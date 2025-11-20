NCoS honours The Guardian reporter Tina Abeku

Tina Abeku of The Guardian (right), receiving an award for exceptional reportage from the Deputy Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ahmed Adagiri in Abuja.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has recognised The Guardian journalist Tina Abeku for what the agency described as her “clear, courageous and impactful” reporting on correctional matters.

Abeku received the honour at a three-day capacity-building workshop for NCoS spokespersons held in Abuja. The workshop was organised in partnership with Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), International IDEA and the European Union, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public communication within the Service.

In presenting the award, the Comptroller General of NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, said Abeku’s work has consistently illuminated the agency’s reforms with clarity and integrity.

“Through her reporting in The Guardian, she has helped amplify truth with clarity at a time when our Service is undergoing unprecedented reforms,” Nwakuche said.

“The image of any institution is as important as the work it does.”

He noted that the media remains central to correctional reform, especially as the Service intensifies efforts to build public trust and improve public understanding of its mandate.

Nwakuche also commended the Service’s Public Relations Unit for its professionalism, singling out the national headquarters PRO, Umar Abubakar, for his dedication.

The award plaque was handed to Abeku by Deputy Comptroller General Ahmed Adagiri, who represented the Comptroller General.