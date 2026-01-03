NDA alerts public on fake admission letters in circulation

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), has issued a warning about fake admission letters circulating online, claiming to offer admission into the NDA 77 Regular Course (RC).

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Reuben Kovangiya alerted the public in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Kovangiya said, “The attention of the NDA has been drawn to fraudulent letters currently in circulation, purportedly signed by the academy’s Registrar, offering admission into the NDA 77 Regular Course (RC).

“The NDA wishes to state unequivocally that the letters circulating are not only fake but obviously the antics of fraudsters, whose sole intention is to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Members of the public are hereby informed that the approved admission list of successful candidates and reserves for 77 RC was published in the Daily Trust and Daily Sun Newspapers of Aug. 19, 2025, and on the NDA’s official website: www.nda.edu.ng.

“Successful candidates of the 77 RC had since resumed, and its admission process had been concluded.”

Koyangiya said the public was strongly advised to disregard such letters or messages claiming to offer admission into NDA.

He added, “It is most instructive to always verify admission information from the Office of the academy’s Registrar, [email protected],” Kovangiya said.