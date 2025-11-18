NDDC launches free medical outreach in Ondo

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has rolled out a weeklong multimillion-naira free medical outreach in Akure, Ondo State, aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare for thousands of residents across the Niger Delta.

The programme, which began on Monday at the State Specialist Hospital (formerly Mother and Child Hospital), will run for seven days and offer a wide range of services, including general and specialised surgeries, ophthalmology and dental care, laboratory tests, medical consultations, drug prescriptions and health counselling.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Director of the NDDC, Ondo State Office, Kunle Karaki, said the intervention executed in partnership with Pro-Health International demonstrates the Commission’s commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises human welfare alongside infrastructural development.

“Health is a priority for us. Beyond roads, electricity, and environmental projects, we recognise that our people urgently need access to quality care,” Karaki said.

“This initiative is being carried out simultaneously across the region. Last week, we concluded the same programme in Ondo South.”

He noted the massive turnout recorded since Monday, with patients already benefiting from surgeries and specialist treatments. “The target is unlimited; we are here to touch lives in the true sense,” he added.

Karaki also highlighted recent strides under the leadership of NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, saying the Commission has achieved notable improvements in education, social welfare and infrastructure.

He disclosed that 250 postgraduate scholarship beneficiaries are currently studying overseas, while over 1,000 others are enrolled in local master’s programmes in Nigerian universities.

He further noted that the Commission recently distributed U-Lesson tablets and textbooks to primary and secondary schools in Ondo State to boost digital learning.

Director of Clinical Services, Ondo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Lanre Iwaola, described the outreach as “a lifeline” for many residents struggling to access quality healthcare due to rising costs.

“This intervention is invaluable,” Iwaola said. “Health is wealth, and without it everything else becomes secondary. For the NDDC to offer free surgical, dental, ophthalmology and other services at this scale, the impact cannot be quantified.”