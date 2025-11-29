NDDC leads anti-drug campaign in Akwa Ibom

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in collaboration with Blake and Harper Ltd, has launched a state-wide sensitisation campaign against drug abuse in Akwa Ibom, as part of activities marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The initiative, themed The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention, Break the Chain, Say No to Drug Abuse, aims to curb rising cases of substance abuse among young people and promote long-term behavioural change.

The campaign, coordinated through the NDDC’s Akwa Ibom State office, brought together officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Federal Road Safety Corps, the police, school authorities, and community leaders. A road walk covering major locations including the NDDC office, Ewet Housing, Oron Road, Nwaniba, and Ebom Plaza was held to raise awareness.

Participants shared educational materials, flyers, T-shirts and caps while engaging residents on the dangers of drug use. The campaign also featured health talks, counselling sessions, and peer-mentoring programmes designed to help young people resist peer pressure and adopt safer lifestyle choices.

Secondary schools that participated included Uyo High School, Community Secondary School Ikot Okubo, Offot Ukwa Secondary School, Community Secondary School Aka Offot, and Community Comprehensive Secondary School Offot Town.

NDLEA officials and programme coordinators from Blake and Harper Ltd delivered presentations on the mental, physical, academic and social consequences of drug abuse. They stressed that tackling the problem requires a systemic approach involving prevention, community vigilance and strong collaboration with law enforcement.

School leaders commended the NDDC and Blake and Harper Ltd for the intervention, noting that it would help students make informed choices and avoid harmful behaviours.