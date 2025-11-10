NDPHC urges industrial firms to explore direct power supply scheme

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has called on high-energy-consuming organisations across the country to subscribe to its Eligible Customer Programme (ECP), a direct power purchase initiative designed to deliver stable, reliable, and affordable electricity to industrial and commercial consumers.

The company said the scheme, which allows manufacturers and bulk users to buy power directly from NDPHC and other generation companies, could significantly boost industrial output and reduce dependence on the unreliable national grid supply.

In a statement, NDPHC disclosed that the programme, first launched in 2017 and updated in 2024, was developed to enable businesses access to between 6, 10 and 20 megawatts (MW) of electricity once approved with a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and granted eligibility status.

Under the arrangement, customers enjoy flexible pricing, negotiated energy tariffs, and improved supply reliability.

With more than 2,000 MW of stranded power capacity, NDPHC said it is intensifying efforts to optimise its generation assets by selling directly to bulk users—a move aimed at addressing its liquidity challenges and stimulating Nigeria’s industrial growth.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, described the initiative as a strategic pathway to enhance Nigeria’s industrial competitiveness through improved power access.

Adighije stated, “The Eligible Customer framework is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s industrial growth by guaranteeing efficient, reliable, and affordable electricity directly from our plants to businesses.