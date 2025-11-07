NEF seeks action amid Trump threat over Nigeria killings

The Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship (NEF), has called on the Federal Government to take decisive and immediate steps to end terrorism, banditry, and widespread violence across the country, warning that Nigeria’s unity and international reputation are increasingly at risk.

The fellowship urged the government to respond with clarity and firmness, both to protect lives and to prevent external actors from exploiting Nigeria’s internal challenges.

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued by the General Secretary of NEF, Rev. James Akinyele, at the end of the Fellowship’s 60th Anniversary and Strategic Church and Mission Leaders’ Summit in Abuja.

The summit’s conclusions took on added urgency following a recent statement attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he reportedly threatened unspecified action against Nigeria if the government fails to curb the killing of Christians.

Trump’s comments, widely circulated on international media platforms, have sparked fresh debate about Nigeria’s human rights record, religious tensions, and the government’s efforts to curb extremist violence.

The NEF, an alliance of Evangelical Churches and Mission Agencies in Nigeria, and a member of both the Association of Evangelicals in Africa (AEA) and the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), said the country is at a critical point as communities continue to suffer from “religious and ethnic-motivated terrorism, violence, and recurring attacks.”

Addressing journals after the summit, Akinyele said the Fellowship is deeply concerned about the growing wave of insecurity and its devastating impact on lives, livelihoods, and national cohesion.

Akinyele said: “Nigeria, has reflected soberly on the painful reality of religious and ethnic-motivated terrorism, violence and recurring attacks on communities and citizens across various regions of our nation.

“We urge the federal government to take urgent actions to address the growing threat of terror and insecurity in Nigeria.

The Fellowship calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria, as a matter of urgency to:

“Prioritize national security and stability by arresting, prosecuting and disarming all terrorist groups, bandits and violent militias operating within Nigerian communities.

“Support collaborative efforts to combat terror and other security challenges. Protect vulnerable communities and ensure the return of all displaced people to their ancestral lands.

“Promote religious freedom and tolerance amongst all its citizens. Address all socio-economic and environmental challenges ravaging different parts of the nation.”

Reaffirming its commitment to national unity and peaceful coexistence, the NEF emphasized that it will continue advocating for justice, equity, and collaboration among all Nigerians.

He added, “The Nigeria Evangelical Fellowship is committed to unity, progress, prosperity, and speaking with one voice for truth, justice, and peace in Nigeria.”

The organization called on the government, faith leaders, and citizens to work collectively to restore peace, heal divisions, and rebuild trust across the country.