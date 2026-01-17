NELFUND’s intervention for Nigerian tertiary students historic – Aiyedatiwa

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) initiative as a historic intervention for tertiary students in the country.

While expressing support for the initiative, Aiyedatiwa pledged that his administration would mobilise students across the state to take full advantage of the interest-free loan scheme.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving the management of NELFUND on a courtesy visit to his office, as the agency commenced its first South-West visit of the year in Ondo State.

Commending President Bola Tinubu for initiating the scheme, Aiyedatiwa stated that it complements existing bursaries and scholarships by providing an additional platform for students to finance their education.

According to him, while bursaries and scholarships were free grants that required no repayment, the loan scheme addressed extra fees and financial gaps, ensuring that no Nigerian youth is denied access to university education due to poverty or lack of support.

“You can no longer say your parents are poor or that nobody is helping you. The government has created a platform for everyone to have access to a university degree,” he said.

The governor, who commended the Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, and the management team of the agency for their commitment to driving the initiative, expressed confidence that many youths would benefit from the scheme if awareness is adequately expanded.

He expressed the assurance that the state government would intensify sensitisation efforts, particularly among students in public tertiary institutions.

Aiyedatiwa noted that his Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, a former vice-chancellor, possesses the requisite experience to effectively disseminate information across universities and other public institutions.He urged NELFUND to adopt a data-driven approach by comparing enrolment figures with the number of students accessing the loan, saying this would help assess performance, identify gaps and guide further sensitisation efforts.

On his part, Sawyerr said the visit was anchored on the vision of President Tinubu, who signed the Nigerian Education Loan Fund into law on April 4, 2025, adding that the scheme was designed to provide interest-free loans to young Nigerians in response to the country’s large youth population and low access to tertiary education.

Sawyerr said applications are made online without the need for personal connections, adding that institutional fees are paid directly to schools, while beneficiaries also receive stipends.He noted that repayment would begin two years after the completion of NYSC through income-based deductions, stressing that the scheme is non-punitive.

The NELFUND chief said the agency was seeking the support of the Ondo State government to boost confidence and participation, adding that a progress report had been presented to the governor for appraisal and feedback.