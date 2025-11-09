NEPC targets $3.7b annual revenue, trains youths for global outsourcing market

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says it is targeting about 3.7 billion dollars in annual revenue by training and empowering Nigerian youths to tap into opportunities in the global outsourcing market.

Speaking at a one-day workshop with the theme: “Leveraging Business Process Outsourcing for Non-Oil Export Growth,” held at the Council’s Regional Office in Apapa, Lagos, the stakeholders emphasised the huge potential Nigeria holds in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Addressing the participants, Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Mrs Nonye Ayeni, represented by Mr Sunday Ayodele, stressed that expanding Nigeria’s export of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry from 16,000 practitioners to 200,000 could push the sector’s monthly earnings to $292 million and yearly revenue to $3.7 billion.

She said that the event aimed to sensitise and equip young Nigerians with the knowledge and practical skills required to offer BPO services that meet international standards, in alignment with NEPC’s goal to expand the country’s non-oil export base through service-oriented ventures.

Ayeni further urged participants to continuously invest in self-development, seek new knowledge, and remain competitive in the digital economy.

In his remarks, the founder of BPO Academy, Dr Madu Obiora, urged participants to strengthen their skills, embrace innovation, and adopt a global mindset.

“You don’t need capital to offer services; what you’re selling is here,” he said, pointing to his head. “Knowledge is your biggest asset. Once you have it, you can compete globally.”

Using practical examples and storytelling, Obiora explained the different categories of outsourcing, including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO), and Creative Process Outsourcing (CPO).

He highlighted how globalisation and technology have erased geographical barriers, allowing Nigerian professionals to work for foreign companies remotely.

“The world is flat,” he explained, referencing Thomas Friedman’s book on globalisation. “Today, it doesn’t matter where you are, whether in London, Lagos, or Delhi; what matters is the quality of your service and the knowledge you bring to the table.”

Assistant Director, Services Department at NEPC, Ayodele Sunday, emphasised the importance of self-reliance, digital presence, and skill development among Nigerian youths.

“We must intentionally look out for opportunities, build professional communication skills, and remain relevant in the digital workspace,” he said. “Government jobs are no longer the solution; remote work and service exportation are the future.”

He noted that many Nigerians are already earning sustainably through remote jobs, stressing that participants should leverage insights from the workshop to build careers that enhance both personal and national economic growth.

“This engagement is to help us reduce dependence on government jobs,” Ayodele said. “Let’s use what we’ve learned to improve our lives, our families, and ultimately, the Nigerian economy.”