Netherlands-based news magazine to honour prominent Nigerians

AS part of efforts aimed at celebrating their feats in the country and beyond, The Voice News Magazine, a Netherlands-based publication, is set to honour 35 prominent Nigerians.

Addressing journalists in Lagos recently, the Publisher of the magazine, Pastor Elvis Iruh, said: “This award event, which will be held in Nigeria, is the 14th edition. After successfully hosting events in the Netherlands several times, as well as in Dubai, Kenya, and The Gambia, I felt it was time to come home.

“I know and understand the challenges at home, but I felt we should still celebrate our hard work and legacy, and look beyond the problems to keep hope alive. A people without hope is dead; we would continue to play our part to keep hope alive.

“We are organising this in collaboration with the Dutch Embassy in Nigeria, and our Diaspora partners,” he stated.

Some of the panellists include the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Africa-German Information Centre, Germany, Dr Kenneth Gbandi and the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Embassy in Nigeria, Michel Deelen.

Berneditha Rijssel-Omusuo, who will speak on ‘Leveraging the Africa Diaspora for Nigeria’s economic development,’ said: “We are sharing knowledge, and I believe, hopefully, in the next 10 years, Nigerians in the diaspora will come home frequently.

“What I love about women is that they are always ready to help others. This time, we are going to the rural areas to provide them with Christmas goody bags during the business dialogue. We are not waiting for the government, and as such, we have decided to pool our resources together to make an impact among these women. It would be inspiring, motivating and fulfilling with fun.”

The award is slated for November 28 in Lagos.