New chief imam turbaned as Anwar-ul-Islam movement concludes conference

One of Nigeria’s most respected Muslim organisations, the Movement of Nigeria, concluded its 2025 Annual Conference with a lively turbaning ceremony and merit awards on Sunday at Jubril Martins Memorial High School, Iponri, Lagos.

The three-day event, which started on Thursday, saw the formal installation of Sheikh Musliudeen Adebola Afise as the new National Chief Imam and Missioner, along with the presentation of a Merit Award to the outgoing National President, Alhaji Mubashir Ojelade.

The newly appointed National Chief Imam and Missioner for the 109-year-old movement spoke with a mix of humility and palpable anxiety about his elevation.

Addressing hundreds of members and guests at the Lagos ceremony, Sheikh Afise described the duty as overwhelming and unexpected.

“As the Imam and Missioner, I feel overwhelmed. This isn’t a moment for celebration yet, not until one delivers effectively in the role,” he stated. “I stand between hope and anxiety.”

Sheikh Afise, who is also a certified Human Resources professional and holds a degree in Arabic, English and Literature from Lagos State University, recounted his long history with the movement.

He detailed how he was born into the movement and had served in various capacities, including as personal assistant to the immediate past Imam.

He stressed that the selection process was strictly guided by Islamic principles, requiring candidates to be well-grounded in Arabic and Islamic studies.

Outlining his vision, Sheikh Afise emphasised that his mission is not to introduce new doctrines but to ensure strict adherence to the Qur’an and the Hadith of the Prophet (SAW).

“Islam is complete and has been complete for centuries,” he noted. “My role is to ensure that our members align with the dictates of the Qur’an.”

He further urged unity within the Muslim Ummah, calling for an end to bigotry and ethnic sentiments, and offered a strong reminder to all government officials on accountability.

“Public office is a trust from Allah, not an opportunity for personal gain. Leaders must prioritise the welfare of the people at all times,” he advised.

Member of the selection process, Alhaji Shamsideen Ganiu, revealed that the committee assessed candidates not only on academic and religious qualifications but also on personal conduct and family background, including their treatment of their spouses. Although Sheikh Afise initially ranked third, subsequent comprehensive assessments elevated him to the top, proving him to be “best suited for the role,” Ganiu stated.

President of the Muslim Community of Lagos State (MCLS), Oyinlomo Sikiru Danmole, praised the Movement for the transparency and rigour, confirming that the process was thorough and credible, with all contenders ultimately agreeing that the best person was chosen.

The outgoing National President, Alhaji Mubashir Ojelade, was conferred with a Merit Award.

Reflecting on his nine-year tenure, Alhaji Ojelade highlighted key achievements, particularly the improved state of the organisation’s secondary schools. He expressed optimism that the next administration would build upon his work, possibly exploring the establishment of a university.