New platform seeks to formalise screenwriting in Nollywood

A new digital platform, Write Worth, has been launched to provide Nigerian screenwriters with structured access to producers while offering legal and financial protections that have long been absent in the industry.

Founded by Ariko Fuludu Onome and Bester Waribo, the platform is designed to address challenges faced by writers, including lack of contracts, delayed payments and intellectual property theft. “For years, Nigerian screenwriters have operated in an informal and sometimes exploitative system,” Onome said. “Write Worth was created to change this reality.”

The service introduces escrow payments, watermarked uploads and mandatory non-disclosure agreements before scripts can be accessed. It also allows writers to set prices or auction their work, while producers benefit from a catalogue of verified scripts and secure transactions.

Scripts are automatically watermarked with the writer’s identity, and producers must agree to legally binding non-disclosure agreements before accessing any material.

The platform also offers an inbuilt screenwriting editor, allowing users to draft, format, and polish scripts within the system. Writers can choose to sell their scripts at fixed prices or through a bidding process, creating competitive opportunities for high-demand content. All communications between writers and producers are encrypted, ensuring confidentiality and transparency.

Producers are expected to benefit from access to verified writers, ready-to-produce scripts, and faster content sourcing.

“This reduces the time, uncertainty, and blind scouting traditionally required to find great stories,” the team said.

Co-founder Waribo explained that the initiative was intended to bridge the gap between writers and producers. “We are creating a marketplace where creativity is matched with protection and fair compensation,” she noted.

Industry observers say the platform could help stabilise Nollywood’s script supply chain, which has often been criticised for undervaluing writers. Write Worth is also positioned to attract international producers and streaming platforms seeking African narratives, thereby extending opportunities for Nigerian writers beyond local markets.

The founders emphasised that the project is not only a marketplace but part of a broader effort to redefine the role of screenwriters in Nigeria’s film industry.