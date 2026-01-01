New Year: Oborevwori felicitates with Deltans, promises more devt

• Speaker reaffirms legislature’s support for gov’s agenda

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm and heartfelt felicitations to Deltans as they usher in the New Year 2026. He expressed profound gratitude to God Almighty for His protection, grace, and sustaining presence over the people and the state throughout the past year.



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor described the New Year as a season of renewed hope, fresh beginnings, and collective responsibility.



He urged citizens to draw strength from the lessons of the past and look forward to the future with optimism, courage, and unity of purpose.



The governor acknowledged the sacrifices, resilience, and patience displayed by Deltans, noting that the modest but impactful gains recorded across key sectors of the state were made possible by the people’s enduring spirit, peaceful disposition, and shared commitment to progress.



Oborevwori assured that the pains, hopes, and aspirations of the people remained at the heart of his administration’s policies, reaffirming that in the New Year, government would deepen its focus on good governance, infrastructural renewal, job creation, youth empowerment, enhanced security, and inclusive economic growth in line with the MORE Agenda.



He called on all residents to continue shunning violence, embracing peaceful coexistence, and upholding the values of hard work, tolerance, and patriotism, stressing that enduring peace remains the strongest foundation upon which sustainable development, prosperity, and social harmony thrive.



Meanwhile, as Nigeria ushers in 2026 amid mounting economic and governance challenges, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, has reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to supporting the policy direction of Oborevwori, signalling continuity in the state’s development agenda.



In a New Year message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Nkem Nwaeke, the Speaker said the Delta Assembly would remain steadfast in backing development initiatives of both the state and federal governments in the 2026 fiscal year, as lawmakers position themselves to respond to the demands of governance in a period of national uncertainty.

Guwor noted that Oborevwori’s administration has maintained consistency in prioritising infrastructure development, economic empowerment, social welfare and good governance, arguing that these focus areas have laid a foundation for improved service delivery in the state.