NiDCOM inks deal to boost diaspora job access for Nigerian youths

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InnoPower Africa to expand access to remote job opportunities for young Nigerian professionals.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Gabriel Odu, the agreement aims to link skilled Nigerian youths with diaspora-owned businesses in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

According to NIDCOM, the collaboration aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce unemployment and create sustainable pathways for youth empowerment through global work opportunities.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the initiative reflects the commission’s mandate to harness the Nigerian diaspora as a strategic asset for national development. She noted that Nigerians in the diaspora are not only successful professionals but also potential employers and mentors who can directly open doors for young talents at home.

Founder of InnoPower Africa, Emil Ekiyor, described Nigerian youths as talented, innovative, and globally competitive, expressing confidence that the partnership would create practical job engagements capable of transforming the prospects of many job seekers.

The MoU was signed by Dabiri-Erewa on behalf of NIDCOM and Ekiyor on behalf of InnoPower Africa, marking a new step toward strengthening diaspora-driven employment opportunities for Nigerian youths.