NIEE raises alarm over environmental vulnerabilities in Lagos

AS Lagos State faces escalating environmental pressures from coastal flooding to plastic pollution and groundwater contamination, the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), Lagos State chapter, has issued a renewed call for decisive action.

The NIEE gave the charge during its conference and yearly general meeting themed “Blue Economy Driving Lagos State into the Future,” held in Lagos.

The event unveiled a year marked by technical interventions, new membership growth, and a strong push to position the state for the emerging blue economy.

Special Adviser to the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Femi Idowu-Adegoke, said environmental engineers remain central to transforming Lagos coastal challenges into economic opportunities, stressing the urgency of aligning Lagos development ambitions with sustainable ocean governance.

Idowu-Adegoke highlighted recent state initiatives, including nature-based coastal protection projects, blue bonds and the unveiling of Africa’s first domestic carbon market at the Lagos Climate Change Summit.

These, he said, positioned Lagos as a continental leader in “turning blue waters into green wealth.”

He, however, said that pollution, plastic wastes, oil spills, sewage contamination, coastal erosion, illegal fishing and weak governance had continued to undermine progress.

Idowu-Adegoke called for a comprehensive Lagos Blue Economy Strategy anchored in marine spatial planning, public-private partnerships, blue finance and advanced training for engineers in underwater robotics, ecosystem modelling and renewable marine technologies.

National Chairman of NIEE, Dr Nureni Ogunyemi, said the theme aligns with Lagos’ growing need to harness its waterways and marine assets responsibly.

He described the blue economy as a global engine for growth and sustainability, spanning marine transport, fisheries, aquaculture, coastal tourism, renewable energy, port development and waste management.

Chairman, Lagos State chapter, Azeez Agoro, emphasised that blue economy had numerous opportunities which the state needs to urgently explore, stating that though there are policies from government, citizens and relevant associations need to offer support in the implementation, execution and realisation of some of the initiatives.

Meanwhile, the chapter has collaborated with its national body to mark the 2025 World Environment Day, partnering with the Waste Managers Association of Nigeria, Lagos chapter.