Niger Catholic priest uses Reno Omokri’s words to appreciate Tinubu, Ribadu

In an emotional Thanksgiving ceremony held at the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora, a senior priest from St. Mary’s Parish in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, publicly thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for the successful rescue of 58 abducted schoolchildren.

Quoting social commentator Reno Omokri in a glowing tribute to the NSA, the priest spoke directly to Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who had flown in from Abuja to meet with the clergy and families of the rescued children.

The cleric said, “One of your great friends in the person of Reno Omokri said, and I quote: ‘If goodness can be found in one person, that person is His Excellency Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.’ These are his exact words.

“And he was saying that when he was appreciating the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for nominating him and for the good work you are doing.

“Despite your tight schedule, with your team, you left everything and you flew down to Kontagora so that you could identify with us.

“You have shown to us what Reno Omokri has said; you are a man of your words, a man of integrity, a man who always loves to make a difference.”

The priest’s remarks drew prolonged applause from bishops, priests, and community leaders present, underscoring the deep gratitude of the Christian community in a state where interfaith collaboration has been pivotal in combating insecurity.

Earlier in his address, the cleric had also referenced Omokri’s public statements during the crisis, noting how the commentator had insisted that “all lives matter” and expressed confidence that the children would be rescued safely, words that “have now come to pass.”

The 58 pupils and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School were abducted by armed bandits on 12 November 2025.

Through coordinated operations involving the military, police, and local vigilantes under the direct supervision of the Office of the National Security Adviser, all captives were freed without payment of ransom and without loss of life.