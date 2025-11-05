Niger LG poll: APC wins 25 LGs, 271 councillorship seats

Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced the results of last weekend’s local council elections, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerging winner of all 25 chairmanship seats in the state.

The commission, in a statement by the Commissioner for Operations, Mohammed Liman, said all Returning Officers had completed collation and declaration of results in accordance with extant electoral laws and operational guidelines.

He said: “After a thorough review, the Commission ratified the results, confirming the election of candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all chairmanship positions.

“The elected chairmen include important figures such as Dr Mustapha M. Jibrin of Chanchaga, Usman Manko Mohammad of Bida, and Sayuti Ibrahim Halilu of Agaie, among others.”

Liman also explained that aside from winning the 25 chairmanship seats, the APC secured victory in 271 out of the 274 councillorship seats.

The electoral umpire disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in two councillorship seats in Tafa and Rafi local councils.