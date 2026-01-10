Niger records 430 fire disasters in 2025 – Controller

No fewer than 430 fire outbreaks were recorded in different locations across Minna, the Niger State capital, between January and December 2025.

The Controller of the Federal Fire Service, Niger State Command, Assistant Controller Alikali Mohammad, disclosed this to newsmen in Minna, saying officers and men of the command were promptly dispatched to all locations to contain the outbreaks and bring them under control.

The Federal Fire Service Controller explained that, apart from containing the fire disasters, the command also saved lives and properties worth several billions of naira.

According to Alikali, “I appreciate the synergy that has been established between my command and the Niger State Fire Service.

“We have been collaborating effectively in the course of discharging our statutory functions at the state capital in order to save lives and property of the citizenry.”

Controller Alikali pointed out that at the end of every last quarter of the year, the command organises a National Fire Safety Week, during which the public are sensitised. Visits are made to worship centres, schools, marketplaces, as well as government organisations to enlighten them on safety precautions in case of fire outbreaks and what they are supposed to do.

He added, “The major challenge we are having is that many people don’t have our emergency lines, adding that our emergency line is key.”

Mohammad lamented the lukewarm attitude of the public toward fire safety rules and regulations, noting that some of the disasters could be attributed to negligence on the part of people.

The Controller, however, advised the public to always reach out to the command with useful information that would assist it in discharging its functions optimally.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has signed a strategic agreement with the Niger State government to develop integrated farming and housing estates, positioning the initiative as a new economic model designed to unlock rural capital, expand affordable housing supply, and strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural value chains.

The partnership, anchored by the Federal Ministry of Finance, represents a shift in housing and agricultural policy, linking home ownership directly to productive activity, income generation, and private capital mobilisation rather than conventional salary-based mortgage systems.

At the signing ceremony, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, said the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, which prioritises green growth, asset creation, and job-led development.

The Minister of Finance said the agreement sends a strong signal to investors about policy alignment between the federal and subnational governments.

“This is about creating bankable projects that combine housing, agriculture, and infrastructure in a way that delivers economic returns and social impact,” she said.

Under the framework, tagged ‘Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities (SIPC)’, housing development will be co-located with agricultural clusters, processing facilities, renewable energy infrastructure, and structured off-take arrangements, creating what is described as ‘productivity-backed housing.’

Unlike traditional real estate schemes driven by speculation, the programme ties housing affordability to farm income, enabling rural households to qualify for home ownership through agricultural productivity and value-chain participation.

Niger State, which has committed more than 100,000 hectares of land, will serve as the pilot.

The governor of the state, Mohammed Bago, said the project would help formalise rural settlements, improve land-use efficiency, and reduce rural–urban migration that has placed pressure on urban infrastructure and housing markets.