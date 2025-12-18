Nigeria advancing towards WHO roadmap to end NTDs by 2030 – FG

Nigeria is making significant progress towards achieving the goals of the World Health Organisation (WHO) roadmap to end Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by 2030.

About 31.1 million Nigerians no longer require treatment for Lymphatic Filariasis (LF), while 16 million people no longer need treatment for Onchocerciasis, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adekunle Salako, disclosed at the closeout ceremony for the $4.9 million BLON Project contract.

The project was awarded in December 2022 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with Sightsavers as the coordinating partner.

Salako explained that the project aimed to take 27 million Nigerians out of ivermectin treatment by 2024, marking an end to transmission and a precursor to the eradication of both Onchocerciasis and LF.

He noted that Nigeria has exceeded the initial targets, achieving 148% for LF assessments and 150% for Onchocerciasis assessments.

“The aim of the Eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis and Onchocerciasis Assessment to stop Ivermectin (IVM) treatment project was supposed to be a 17-month initiative to accelerate the stoppage of Ivermectin use in Nigeria,” Salako said.

“However, to ensure long-lasting and impactful outcomes, it was extended at no additional cost in 2024 to conclude in September 2025.”

He added that the Gates Foundation, through the project, supported the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in addressing the increasing number of Local Government Areas (LGAs) eligible for community-based impact and surveillance surveys.

This facilitated Mass Administration of Medicines (MAM) stopping decisions for Onchocerciasis and LF over three years, reducing both the geographic area and the number of people requiring Ivermectin.

Salako said, “At the project inception, the plan was for two Epidemiological Surveys, five Entomological Surveys in six states, and one Breeding Site assessment for the Onchocerciasis project.

“The Lymphatic Filariasis surveys were planned for 54 Pre-Transmission Assessment Surveys (Pre-TAS) and 78 Transmission Assessment Survey 1 (TAS1) to be held in 13 states, covering 49 LGAs for Pre-TAS and 69 LGAs for TAS1.

“The results of these assessments were to determine the end of disease transmission and define the presence or otherwise of continued transmission of Onchocerciasis and LF in Nigeria.”

The minister highlighted that the project has also strengthened the country’s health system by supporting four laboratories (UniOsun, TCC Lab, NIMR Lab, and A.B.U Lab) through capacity building and facility upgrades (ISO 15189 accreditation).

Additionally, 65 laboratory technicians were trained on standardized blood collection, over 300 people were trained as card readers, data recorders, and field sample collectors, and a sample retention and disposal policy was developed.

Salako commended all implementers of the project for strategically managing it to achieve expected goals despite tight timelines and limited funding.

Also speaking, Country Director of Sightsavers, Prof. Jou Shaubu, said, “When the Gates Foundation invested funds for Sightsavers to manage as the coordinating partner of this project, the organisation set out to demonstrate that all of the work done over the past two decades can be measured in a tangible manner.”

She added that a remarkable achievement of the program is that 31 million Nigerians will no longer require medication to prevent blindness caused by Onchocerciasis.