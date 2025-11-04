Nigeria at a turning point in climate governance — NCCC DG

The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Omotenioye Majekodunmi, has described the successful convening of the National Council on Climate Change as a defining moment in Nigeria’s climate governance journey.

Majekodunmi said the meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reaffirmed Nigeria’s political will to lead with purpose, coordination, and accountability in the global climate space.Majekodunmi, in a statement on Tuesday, noted that for the first time, all key sectors of the economy sat at one table to speak with one voice on climate policy, finance, and implementation.She described the development as a demonstration of the government’s renewed commitment under the Tinubu administration.

She disclosed that meeting approved two landmark frameworks expected to transform Nigeria’s climate response — the National Carbon Market Activation Framework (NCMAP) and the Climate Change Fund (CCF) Structures.

The NCCC DG noted that while the NCMAP positions Nigeria as a regional hub for high-integrity carbon trading, unlocking green investment and jobs, the Climate Change Fund provides a mechanism for mobilising domestic and international resources for mitigation, adaptation, and loss-and-damage interventions.

Majekodunmi noted that the new instruments move the country from commitment to implementation — from ambition to action,” ensuring transparency, measurable outcomes, and equitable benefits for vulnerable communities.

She added that the meeting symbolised unity of purpose, bringing together ministries, departments, and agencies under one framework to integrate climate considerations into national planning and budgeting.

“This achievement also sends a clear signal to our development partners, investors, and private-sector actors that Nigeria is ready, structured, and open to meaningful climate collaboration and green investment.

It strengthens our credibility ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil, where Nigeria will not only participate but help shape the global climate conversation.”As Director-General of the NCCC, I view this moment as a profound turning point. It validates our collective efforts to institutionalize climate governance and operationalize the vision enshrined in the Climate Change Act of 2021.

The Council’s success is proof that with political will, technical rigor, and shared purpose, Nigeria can and will deliver a resilient, low-carbon, and inclusive future”, he said.Majekodunmi urged Nigerians to see climate action not just as environmental policy but as a national development strategy that will define the country’s future generations.