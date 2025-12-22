Nigeria exits FATF grey list, posts N6.69tr trade surplus in Q3

The Federal Government on Monday said Nigeria has exited the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List and recorded a N6.69 trillion trade surplus in the third quarter of 2025, describing the twin developments as major milestones in restoring economic credibility and strengthening investor confidence.

Speaking at the end-of-year press conference in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said Nigeria’s removal from the Grey List followed sustained reforms aimed at curbing money laundering, terrorist financing and other financial crimes.

“This achievement reflects years of coordinated institutional reforms and a firm commitment to global best practices,” Idris said.

He said exiting the Grey List would reduce transaction bottlenecks for Nigerian businesses, improve access to international finance and enhance the country’s standing in the global financial system.

On trade performance, the minister said Nigeria posted a N6.69 trillion surplus in the third quarter of the year, representing a 27.29 per cent increase year-on-year.

He said the outcome underscored the impact of export growth and improved trade balance management.

“The numbers show that our trade position is strengthening and that Nigeria is gradually repositioning itself in global commerce,” he said.

Idris said other macroeconomic indicators also pointed to steady progress. The economy grew by 3.98 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, driven largely by non-oil activities, while headline inflation declined for eight consecutive months to 14.45 per cent in November.

He added that external reserves rose to about $44.56 billion, providing a stronger buffer against external shocks, as business confidence remained positive with Purchasing Managers Index data showing 12 consecutive months of expansion.

On capital inflows, the minister said Nigeria’s recent Eurobond issuance attracted subscriptions of about 400 per cent of the $2.3 billion target, which he described as a clear signal of renewed investor trust.

He said the Federal Government would sustain ongoing reforms through fiscal discipline, revenue mobilisation and targeted investments in infrastructure, security and human capital.

“The reforms are yielding results,” Idris said, adding that the focus in the coming year would be on sustaining growth, improving livelihoods and strengthening Nigeria’s standing in the global economy