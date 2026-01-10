Nigeria in peril, needs collective salvation, says Tambuwal at 60

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Saturday, warned that Nigeria is in grave danger and urgently needs national salvation, calling on citizens across political, ethnic and religious divides to unite and rescue the country from its current trajectory.

Tambuwal spoke at a high-profile colloquium organised in Abuja to mark his 60th birthday, an event that brought together former Presidents, vice presidents, political leaders and statesmen, who used the occasion to reflect on the state of Nigeria’s democracy and the future of governance.

Lamenting the state of the nation, Tambuwal said Nigeria has fallen far short of the hopes and expectations that accompanied the return to democratic rule.

He noted that many of the founding figures of the country’s democracy, both living and deceased, would be deeply unhappy with prevailing realities.

“This is not where we expected to be. Those who laid the foundation of our democracy, some alive, many no longer living are not happy, even in their graves, with the current situation in Nigeria,” he said.

The former Speaker, who disclosed that this was the first time he had formally celebrated his birthday, said he initially resisted the idea of a celebration but was persuaded by the theme and focus of the colloquium, which he described as people-centred rather than self-glorifying.

“It is not about me. It is not about merrymaking. It is about good governance and about finding a pathway for our country.

Where we are today is unfortunate,” Tambuwal stressed.

According to him, even Nigerians who genuinely believe in the country and are not driven by selfish interests cannot be satisfied with the state of affairs. He argued that national recovery would only begin when Nigerians collectively acknowledge that something is fundamentally wrong with the way the country is governed.

“The only way out is for all of us to agree that there is something fundamentally wrong with what we are doing as a country. Our nation is in peril, and we are in search of salvation. This is a collective process,” he said.

Tambuwal emphasised that the task of national rescue must go beyond partisan politics, even as he acknowledged the responsibility of political parties to articulate clear programmes and ideas for governance.

“It is not about political parties alone. Yes, parties must present clear programmes on how to run the country. But we must all be involved as citizens. We have nowhere else to go. We must remain here and do the right thing to get the right leadership,” he added.

He further pledged to recommit himself to the ideals he had held since his youth, saying that at 60, he had passed the stage of hesitation and must work with like-minded Nigerians to enthrone good democratic governance.

“I recommit myself to working with every Nigerian who believes in finding and enthroning good democratic governance for this country,” he said.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in his remarks, praised Tambuwal’s humility and leadership qualities, describing his life as one of consistent service to Nigeria and humanity.

Obasanjo recalled his long association with Tambuwal, including the period he emerged Speaker of the House of Representatives against initial reservations within the ruling party at the time.

“One thing that has made me admire him is his humility. Greatness without humility is hollow. His greatness is not hollow,” Obasanjo said, adding that Tambuwal’s willingness to seek advice and act on it reflected wisdom and character.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in a goodwill message, acknowledged past disagreements with Tambuwal during his tenure as Speaker but commended his leadership of the House of Representatives.

“One thing I must give to Tambuwal is that members of the House believed so much in him. That shows leadership attributes that are lacking in many of us as politicians,” Jonathan said, wishing him continued growth and relevance in public life.

Leading tributes at the event, former Senate President and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, described Tambuwal as a humble, dependable and trustworthy leader whose political journey has been defined by discipline, loyalty and service.

“For me, Aminu Tambuwal is a son. His contributions to our democracy cannot be overlooked,” Mark said.

The colloquium featured a keynote lecture by former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, titled “The Future of Democratic Governance in Nigeria: Pathways to National Cohesion, Human Security and Economic Renewal.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who said he cut short his vacation abroad to attend the event, described Tambuwal as a leader worthy of celebration, while former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, urged him to embrace reflection and renewed commitment at 60, cautioning against unnecessary risks.

Other dignitaries at the event included former Edo State governor Adams Oshiomhole, former Adamawa senator Aisha Binani, former Katsina State governor Aminu Bello Masari and several political leaders from across the country.

The event ended with renewed calls for unity, responsible leadership and sustained commitment to democratic values as participants agreed that Nigeria’s challenges require collective action and moral courage to overcome.