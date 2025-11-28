Nigeria is not a violator of religious freedom, FG insists

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has cautioned against what he described as a “growing and disturbing mischaracterisation” of Nigeria as a country that violates religious freedom, insisting that such claims are false and harmful to national unity.

The minister, who stated this at the celebration of ActionAid Nigeria’s 25th anniversary, said the narratives being circulated internationally that the government is aiding terrorists and criminal elements are geared at sowing division among Nigerians.

He said, “It is not accurate, it is not helpful, indeed, it is very hurtful to brand Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom. These narratives are helping those who do not wish Nigeria well to push us toward a destination where Muslims and Christians do not live in harmony.”

The minister stressed that the country’s real enemies are terrorists, criminals and bandits “who have made a resolution to pit us against each other and deny us the unity we require to build a prosperous nation.”

Idris, who joined other dignitaries to mark ActionAid’s anniversary, praised the organisation for its 25 years of what he called “action, service, and transformative work” in Nigeria. He commended ActionAid’s efforts in women empowerment, education, healthcare support, governance reforms, and humanitarian response.

As part of the event, the minister launched the ActionAid Nigeria 25 Years Legacy Book and unveiled the prototype of the organisation’s proposed new building, describing both as “a strong signal of long-term commitment to Nigeria.”

He also urged civil society organisations, including ActionAid, to lend their voices to fostering national cohesion and countering misleading narratives about the country’s diversity.

Also speaking, former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, warned that Nigeria is slipping deeper into hardship and social distress.

He stressed that the rising rights violations and a growing drug abuse crisis demand urgent national attention.

Obi said the extent of the country’s current challenges should compel civil society organisations and development partners to intensify their interventions rather than slow down.

He urged ActionAid and other civil society partners to scale up their work in advocacy, empowerment and social protection, insisting that Nigeria’s worsening indicators show that “the country cannot afford complacency.”

In his remarks, the Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, stressed that as the organisation looks ahead, the context of poverty and inequality is shifting due to economic shocks and climate threats. However, he expressed optimism, noting that women and young people are increasingly driving movements for change.

He said, “We are faced with issues of inequality. We are faced with multidimensional poverty. We are faced with drug abuse, child abuse”.

He, however, assured that the organisation remains firmly committed to tackling poverty, inequality and exclusion through citizen-driven initiatives.