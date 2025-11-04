Nigeria, Meta settle $32.8m data privacy fine out of court

Meta Platforms, Inc., on Monday, reconciled its differences with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) in the suit it filed to challenge NDPC’s $32.8m fine imposed against it.

The NDPC had, on Feb. 18, imposed both a remedial fee of 32,800,000 U.S. dollars and eight corrective orders against Meta Inc.

The company was alleged to have violated the fundamental privacy rights of its Nigerian users with respect to behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Justice James Omotosho, who gave the judgment after the parties adopted the terms of settlement, said the court encouraged alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Earlier, when the case was called, Fred Onuobia, SAN, who appeared for Meta, said he was happy to announce that the parties had reached a settlement.

Onuobia said their terms of settlement, dated Oct. 30, were filed Oct. 31.

“We adopt the terms of settlement and urge my lord to enter the terms as judgment in this case,” he said.

Responding, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, who represented NDPC, did not oppose Onuobia’s application.

Justice James Omotosho consequently entered the judgment as agreed by the parties.

“The terms of settlement reached by parties in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/355/2025, dated the 30th day of October, 2025, and filed on the 31st day of October, 2025, having been agreed by all parties, are here entered as the judgment in this suit,” the judge ruled.

On October 3, Onuobia had informed the court of Meta’s plan to reconcile with NDPC in the suit the American multinational technology company filed seeking to quash the regulatory agency’s sanction.

The lawyer had told the court that Justice Omotosho had prepared to deliver a ruling on NDPC’s preliminary objection against the suit filed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

Onuobia had begged the court to defer the ruling on NDPC’s preliminary objection and the ruling on the motion on notice to amend their suit.

He told the court that the parties had reached an advanced stage of settlement in the case.

He said the parties “are afraid” that the ruling might affect discussions on settlement.

And after Adedipe confirmed Onuobia’s submission, the judge fixed the matter for the adoption of the terms of settlement.