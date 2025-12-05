Nigeria, others applaud clinical trial for Lassa fever vaccine 

Nigeria and other countries with endemic Lassa fever burden are excited that the Oxford Vaccine Group, yesterday, vaccinated the first volunteer in a first-in-human trial of its Lassa vaccine.

Globally, Nigeria is the country most affected by Lassa fever, which kills thousands of citizens nationwide yearly. The virus was first discovered in Nigeria in the 1960s.

The CEPI-funded trial is being conducted in Oxford, with a second phase 1 trial due to start in Ghana early next year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified Lassa fever as a priority pathogen in urgent need of research and development, because it poses a significant public health risk due to its epidemic potential.

The first volunteer has received a dose in a first-in-human trial of Oxford’s Lassa vaccine, marking a major milestone in the fight against the deadly virus.

The trial, conducted by the Oxford Vaccine Group and funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), will assess the safety and immune response of the ChAdOx1 Lassa vaccine. 31 people aged 18 to 55 will participate in the trial.

Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus, which is primarily spread by rodents and can result in serious illness, including deafness, severe bleeding and even death. First discovered in the late 1960s in Nigeria, Lassa fever is endemic in West Africa. The WHO has identified Lassa fever and related viruses as priority pathogens in urgent need of research and development because they pose a significant public health risk due to their potential to cause large outbreaks.

Experts estimate that up to 700 million people could live in regions at risk of Lassa fever by 2070, although there are currently no licensed vaccines or treatments for Lassa fever.