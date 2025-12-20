Nigeria Police can discharge roles effectively through adequate funding, training — Edun

The Executive Director, Grace Schools, Gbagada, Lagos, Mrs. Olatokunbo Edun, wants government to ensure the safety and protection of citizens through adequate funding and equipping of the Police Force. Edun, who is a Chief Superintendent of Police through the Supernumerary Police (SPY), says the Police can be funded and equipped for better performance. In this interview with ENO BASSEY, she shares her recent experience about the Chinese Police and their proactive response to her stolen suitcase.

What is your opinion on the safety of citizens and protection?

The Federal Government can do a lot to protect her citizens. It should ensure that the Nigeria Police performs in line with globally acceptable standards. The rate of insecurity is worrisome these days. I remember when we were young, my younger brother attended Federal Government College, Maiduguri and he went by train from Lagos. That cannot be feasible again in today’s Nigeria. We also had some other young Nigerians then, who rode on Motorcycles and travelled around the North. This also cannot occur again due to the high level of insecurity in the country.

At present, where I reside in Lagos, has been subjected to some strange sounds in the night. Some residents say it could be knockouts. There is so much fear in the land, as people are afraid of their safety. Like the knockouts I narrated previously, it brings fear and tension to the entire neighbourhood.

The government needs to rise to the challenge and ensure the protection of all and sundry. The issue of armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry is also one that is worrisome. It makes one feel that no one is actually safe in the country.

Government should empower the police to function appropriately. My recent experience in China, showed that the Police can function effectively, if supported by the government.

Can you share your recent experience in China with the police?

I have always been to China based on the fact that our schools are some of the few that teach Chinese language in Nigeria. This recent visit made me think deeply about the roles expected of a well-funded and equipped Police Force. We had gone to Yiwu, this is the one of the biggest wholesale markets in the world to buy some items. I bought a suitcase and the taxi driver vanished with it. Based on my Nigerian experiences,

I never believed anything could be done. My companion advised on the contrary and we made a formal report to the police. The police obtained the necessary information and tracked the taxi driver through the Close-circuit television (CCTV). The man brought the suitcase and the police recovered it for us. Due to this experience, I saw the level of professionalism and dynamism of the Police in China. The police called my companion every 30 minutes as they proceeded on the case. This surprised me and I want to say that we can have such excellent Police Force in Nigeria. Their mode of operation shocked me and I marvelled at their dexterity.

What is your experience of the supernumerary police?

I had a wonderful experience when I attended the training at the Police College, Ikeja. I was exposed and educated on the issues of security and safety

Due to the impressive training, I sent nine of my staff for the training as well to empower them. My son is also undergoing the training as well. It was at the training I observed that not all our police officers are bad. We still have very responsible and professional police officers, who discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and truth. The training also afforded me the opportunity to gain a first-hand knowledge of the myriad of problems confronting the police. Their living conditions need to be improved upon.

Personally, I love the police and I am their fan, except for those who harass people unduly on the roads. I could not imagine the pathetic state I found some of them then.

What can government do to support the police?

The government should provide better remuneration for the police. When the Police is well-funded, bribery and corruption would reduce to the barest minimum. Government should ensure proper funding of the police and ensure that funds channelled towards their welfare are judiciously expended. The police should also be exposed to adequate training that can improve their overall effectiveness. There are brilliant Nigerians who can train the police properly and this may not need huge overseas funding.

The police should also be equipped with better facilities to aid their work. When the infrastructures are in place, there will be better service delivery. When government improves the living conditions of the police, they will stop harassing innocent citizens. It is always worrisome when policemen stop people at checkpoints and they engage in all forms of harassment. No one is against their professional duties. Government can do better by enhancing the living conditions of the police in order to ensure safety of the citizens. If the Police is well-funded and equipped, safety of lives and property will be guaranteed.