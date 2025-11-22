Nigeria records about 500,000 cases of TB annually – Health expert

Nigeria records about 500,000 tuberculosis (TB) cases every year, making it the sixth highest TB-burdened country in the world and the highest in Africa.

A health expert has therefore called for urgent action to end TB-related stigma and accelerate funding for the country’s health sector, warning that delays could worsen the already severe disease burden.

The call was made during the welcome ceremony for Commissioners of Health and Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) across the country at the ongoing 66th National Council on Health (NCH) in Calabar, which concluded on Saturday.

Mayowa Joel, Executive Secretary of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, described the country’s TB situation as alarming despite the disease being both preventable and curable.

He noted that Nigeria loses one person every eight minutes to the infection.

“Tuberculosis is not a spiritual attack. It is an infectious airborne disease that can be prevented and treated.

“Stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to treatment. We must speak out, encourage testing, and support those affected. TB treatment is free in all public health facilities.” Joel said

He commended the Federal Government, particularly the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who serves as the Global TB Champion, and the Coordinating Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, for their commitment to achieving the UN 2030 TB elimination target.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Tajudeen, Executive Secretary of the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) for the Global Fund, urged states to adopt innovative health financing models as donor support continues to shrink.

“With dwindling donor support, states must take leadership by investing more in health,” he said. “The 1% Consolidated Revenue Fund is an opportunity to strengthen primary healthcare across 13,200 PHCs nationwide. We must reduce out-of-pocket spending and ensure no Nigerian is denied care due to cost.”

He challenged commissioners and other health leaders to deploy new strategies that improve efficiency and ensure funds are better utilised for disease prevention, diagnostics, and treatment.

Both experts stressed that eliminating TB and tackling other major health challenges require stronger collaboration between federal and state governments, robust policies, and consistent funding.

In other news, the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) has announced the commencement of its statewide free HIV Testing services, scheduled to hold across all local councils and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from November 18 to December 1, 2025.

This initiative forms a key component of the activities planned for the 2025 World AIDS Day commemoration. It reinforces LSACA’s commitment to expanding access to HIV testing, promoting early diagnosis, and strengthening linkage to care. The Agency aims to close existing testing gaps while deepening community awareness on HIV prevention, management, and stigma reduction.

Speaking on the upcoming exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr. Folakemi Animashaun, emphasised the critical role of early testing in advancing the state’s public health objectives.

“As we approach the 2025 World AIDS Day, our priority is to ensure that every resident of Lagos has the opportunity to know their HIV status in a safe, confidential, and accessible manner. Testing remains the gateway to prevention and treatment, and this statewide exercise underscores our commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all Lagosians.”