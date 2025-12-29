Nigeria remains open for business amid US airstrikes in Sokoto, says Edun

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has assured that Nigeria remains open for business despite the recent United States (US) airstrikes in Sokoto State.

Edun said this on Monday in a statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance on the recent security operations and market implications, adding that Nigeria remains firmly on a path of peace, stability, and economic progress.

“In light of recent enquiries following the targeted joint security operation by Nigeria and the US conducted in Sokoto on Christmas Day, I wish to reassure investors, analysts, and our multilateral partners that Nigeria is not at war with itself, nor with any nation,” Edun said.

“What Nigeria is decisively confronting—alongside trusted international partners—is terrorism. This distinction is important, and it is fundamental to understanding the positive economic implications of recent actions.”

He said that the operation in question was precise, intelligence-led, and focused exclusively on terrorist elements that threaten innocent lives, national stability, and economic activity.

Edun explained that far from destabilising markets or weakening confidence, such actions strengthen the foundations of peace, protect productive communities, and reinforce the conditions required for sustainable growth.

According to him, security and economic stability are inseparable, as every effort to safeguard Nigerians is, by definition, pro-growth and pro-investment.

Speaking further, Edun said that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria has made tangible, measurable progress in both security and economic reforms.

He pointed out that these gains are evident in the country’s macroeconomic performance, especially as in the third quarter of 2025, Nigeria recorded a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.98 per cent, following a strong 4.23 per cent growth in Q2.

The minister added that, as a country, Nigeria expects stronger Q4 2025 GDP performance.

He also expressed delight that inflation has decelerated for the seventh consecutive period and is now below 15%, reflecting improving price stability and the effectiveness of coordinated fiscal and monetary actions.

“Our financial markets remain resilient. Domestic and international debt markets are stable and functioning efficiently, supported by prudent fiscal management,” Edun said.

“Over the past year, Nigeria has received credit rating upgrades from Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s—clear, independent endorsements of the strength of our reforms and the credibility of our economic direction.

“We have maintained fiscal discipline, prioritised efficiency, and protected macroeconomic stability, demonstrating resilience in the face of external shocks.”

Edun said, as President Tinubu noted in his address last week, Nigeria’s overarching objective for 2026 is to consolidate the gains of 2025, strengthen its economic resilience, and continue building a sustainable, inclusive, and growth-oriented economy.

“The actions we take today—on security, reforms, and fiscal discipline—are aligned with that goal,” the minister stated.

Continuing, he said, as markets reopen on Monday, 29 December 2025, investors can be confident that Nigeria remains focused, reform-driven, and committed to stability.

According to him, the fundamentals are strengthening, the policy direction is clear, and the resolve of President Tinubu’s administration to protect lives, secure prosperity, and grow the economy is unwavering.

As such, Edun said with optimism that Nigeria remains open for business, anchored in peace, and firmly focused on the future.