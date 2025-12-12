Nigeria secures 860 terrorism convictions since 2017, says AGF

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has said that the Federal Government secured 860 terrorism-related convictions between 2017 and 2025.

The AGF made the disclosure during a follow-up meeting with a visiting United States congressional delegation in Abuja. He emphasised that the Federal Ministry of Justice had continued to play a critical role in ensuring fair and credible prosecution of terror suspects.

“The terrorism trials are still ongoing. I have been there today, and I have taken one or two of the cases. As of today, from 2017 to 2025, we have secured 860 convictions and 891 acquittals.”

The minister stressed that the high number of acquittals demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

“This speaks to the issue of discharges of the defendants.”

We don’t just arrest people and clamp them into prison. We follow due process. They are profiled. Those who have nothing to do with it are left off the hook. Those we believe we have cases against, we take them to court. And it is for the court to decide,” he said, stressing that the government fully respects and complies with judicial decisions.

Recall that recently, the Federal Government had listed significant progress made by the Tinubu administration in the war against terrorism across the North-West, North-East, South-East, North-Central, and other parts of the country in the last two years.

It also listed a number of terrorists arrested and being prosecuted by the various law enforcement agencies in the country. The government said that within this period, the number of terrorism-related attacks had plummeted.