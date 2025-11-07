Nigeria strengthens climate leadership position in W’Africa as COP30 begins

Shettima to unveil national green transition roadmap

Nigeria has strengthened its climate leadership credentials in West Africa with the submission of its Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the first by any country in the sub-region.

This milestone comes as Vice President Kashim Shettima prepares to launch Nigeria’s green transition roadmap before global leaders at COP30, signalling the administration’s intent to translate climate commitments into bankable investments and tangible development projects.

The Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Dr Tenioye Majekodunmi, disclosed this in Belém, Brazil, while briefing journalists ahead of the opening of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP30).

Majekodunmi highlighted Nigeria’s early submission of the updated NDC as a strategic advantage, positioning the country to leverage the summit for increased climate financing, partnerships, and technology support.

Ten years ago, 196 Parties adopted the Paris Agreement at COP21 in France, ushering in a landmark global framework for climate action. At the core of the agreement are NDCs, through which each party must outline its emissions-reduction goals and adaptation pathways every five years from 2020.

Majekodunmi described COP30 as a long-anticipated “implementation COP,” noting that Nigeria arrives in Belém with significant momentum. World leaders gathering in Brazil to rally the climate fight at COP30 would be discussing urgent measures to curb global warming.

European leaders attending include German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, French President, Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, alongside top officials from the European Union and the UN. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has called it the “COP of Truth,” said the conference was aimed at delivering tangible results.