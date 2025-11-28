Ex-Supreme Court Justice blames leadership failure for Nigeria’s challenges

Former Supreme Court Justice, Hon. Justice Amina Augie (Rtd.), has identified poor leadership, rather than a lack of talent or resources, as Nigeria’s most pressing challenge.

She stated this yesterday at the 35th anniversary conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), FCT Chapter, themed “Leadership for Inclusive Development and Nation Branding”.

She warned that the country is drowning in a depth of despair and can only regain global respect through ethical leadership, inclusive development and deliberate nation branding.

“Even if you see a child who, for generations, has never set foot in this country, there is a spirit and a journey that drives excellence in whatever we do. We just need to rise above challenges to reach our potential. I agree with the chairman, and with everyone who has spoken today, including the President of the Institute, that we will witness greatness.

“There has to be a turning point when we rise and declare, “Enough!” We cannot continue drowning in despair when so much is within our reach. Why not look up and see?”, she said.

The former apex Court Justice noted that inclusive development must go beyond sharing the national cake to asking who contributes to baking it, adding that Nigeria can also find light at the end of the tunnel if leaders commit to fairness, transparency and collective participation in decision-making.

She warned that corruption remains the gravest obstacle to equitable growth and urged public officers to embrace ethical, transparent governance.

While citing Nollywood, Afrobeat and Nigeria’s digital influence as areas where the country already commands global attention, Augie told the NIPR that Nigeria’s negative global perception is a branding failure, not a reflection of its true potential.

“Countries are shocked to discover that accounts shaping their debates online are run by young Nigerians. The talent is there. The question is: how do we harness it for positive nation branding?”

She urged the NIPR to take the lead in shaping narratives about Nigeria, recommending documentaries, global cultural showcases, and targeted promotion of Nollywood and Nigerian cuisine.

Speaking, Senator Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West) cautioned Nigerians against consistently portraying the country in a negative light and warned that such narratives undermine national pride and exaggerate the scale of security challenges.

Izunaso argued that Nigeria faces issues similar to, and in some cases better than, those of many other nations, but suffers from poor public messaging, largely driven by unregulated social media use.

“It is unacceptable to project your country as if it is not prosperous. The President is doing his best to bring the security situation under control. A lot happens behind the scenes that the public may not see. What we see is only a small part, but it gets blown out of proportion.”

Izunaso, a member of the Constitution Review Committee, disclosed that the National Assembly will begin debating amendments on state police in the second week of December.

According to him, the committee has already reviewed proposals and is currently consulting governors, state assemblies, and other stakeholders to ensure broad consensus.

Izunaso added that once the National Assembly debates and approves the proposals in December, the bills would be sent to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr. Ike Neliaku, highlighted the importance of reputation management as a national asset.

Neliaku stressed that Nigeria’s reputation abroad is built on the excellence of its people, including doctors, engineers, and other professionals, and warned that poor domestic perception undermines national image.

“This has become a serious issue for all of us, not just the government, but citizens of this nation. We must continue to have hope in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. There is no country like Nigeria. This is the best country on earth, and its potential will be fully realised when leaders give Nigeria what it deserves”, he stated.