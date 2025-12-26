11 die in auto crash in Katsina

A fatal accident occurred on December 25, 2025, at about 1630 hrs, involving a Golf 3 saloon car carrying 20 passengers, including six males, eight females, and six children, from Masala village in Ningi LGA in Bauchi State, heading to Dutsi village in Mani LGA in Katsina State.

The accident occurred when the driver, a 45-year-old named Rabi’u Mohammed of Randawa village in Mani LGA, Katsina State, lost control at high speed. His front tyres were blown, forcing the vehicle to hit a nearby tree.

Eleven passengers lost their lives, while the remaining nine passengers, including the driver, were admitted to the nearest hospital, where they received treatment.

On receiving signal of the accidents, police operatives rushed to the scene of the incident to rescue the passengers. They rushed them to a nearby hospital in Ringim, where they’re responding to medications.

The police strongly warned motorists to desist from the habit of high-speed driving on highways and to periodically check their vehicles’ safety to avoid fatal accidents.

Similarly, they cautioned commercial drivers against overloading and to always check their vehicles before embarking on any journey. The police reiterated that anyone found violating traffic acts/laws will be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted accordingly.

In other news, seven passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries on Christmas Eve when the bus they were travelling in somersaulted due to a tyre burst around the Eledumare area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The accident involved a Toyota Bus with an unknown registration number.

Spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps(TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Akinbiyi said that operatives of the TRACE and Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) were on the ground to rescue the injured victims.

He said the cause of the crash was that one of the bus’s tyres burst while the vehicle was in motion, and the vehicle veered off the road, somersaulting into a nearby bush.

The TRACE Public Relations Officer (PRO) said the injured victims had been taken to Victory Hospital.

He noted that the accident bus has been towed to the Police Station in Isara-Remo for further investigation.

Akinbiyi added that traffic was not affected during the rescue operation and that it flowed freely on the road.