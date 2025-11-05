13 unlawfully detained inmates freed in Taraba, get N48m compensation

Thirteen male inmates who were unlawfully detained for periods ranging from one to six years without trial have regained their freedom, following a landmark judgment by the Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The men, freed through the legal intervention of human rights lawyer, Mr John Nkemnagum Okezie, were awarded a total of N48 million in compensation. Acting pro bono, Okezie filed separate fundamental rights enforcement suits on their behalf against the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Delivering judgment, Justice Maskur Maskur Salisu described the prolonged detention of the inmates as a gross violation of their constitutional rights and ordered their immediate release and payment of damages.

“The prolonged detention of citizens without trial is not only unconstitutional but an affront to human dignity,” Justice Salisu declared. He stressed that law enforcement agencies must operate within the bounds of the law and respect the rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The court found that the detainees had been held for years in various facilities without being charged to court, violating their rights to liberty and fair hearing. Justice Salisu condemned the actions of the security agencies as “reprehensible and unlawful.” The orders were officially enforced on November 3, 2025.

Human rights advocates described the verdict as a major victory for civil liberties and a reaffirmation of the judiciary’s role as the last hope of the oppressed. They also commended Okezie for his intervention, noting that the inmates might still have been languishing in detention without his efforts.

Speaking after the judgement, Okezie said his motivation was to help decongest prisons across the state. “This was a pro bono effort aimed at ensuring that justice is not reserved for only those who can afford it,” he said.

He advised the released inmates to make good use of their second chance and avoid any activities that could return them to prison.

Some of the freed men, visibly emotional, expressed gratitude to Okezie for his intervention. “We would still be rotting in jail if not for his help,” one said. “We’ve learned our lessons and will strive to live better lives.”

The judgment is being hailed as a powerful reminder of the judiciary’s duty to uphold human rights and check the excesses of law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.