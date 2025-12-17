19-year-old-girl allegedly kills boyfriend for cheating in Ogun

Nineteen-year-old Olamide Adewole has allegedly murdered her 22-year-old boyfriend, Ayomide Ajayi, in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.‬ Adewole found out her boyfriend was cheating on her, leading to a heated argument where she allegedly stabbed him to death. She tried to flee but was apprehended by a neighbour. Officers from the Ogun State Police Command rescued her from being mobbed.



According to a source, on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at about 1:00 a.m,, one Miss Omotayo of 3, Anuoluwapo Street, Aluminum Gas Line, Sango-Ota, stated that her son, Ayomide Ajayi, had a dispute with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Olamide Adewole, at the same address. During the altercation, Olamide allegedly stabbed Ayomide in the chest with a knife.‬



Detectives responded, arrested the suspect, and recovered the knife used in the attack. The deceased’s body was taken to General Hospital, Ifo Mortuary, for an autopsy.‬



The suspect is currently being interrogated, and the investigation is ongoing. ‬ A police source said that the suspect would be transferred to a higher command, and the case would be charged in court.‬

Meanwhile, Ogun State Commissioner of Police (CP), Lanre Ogunlowo, has commended residents and officers for their response, urging the public to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and to support the police with credible information during the festive period.