19-year-old-girl allegedly kills boyfriend for cheating in Ogun

Nineteen-year-old Olamide Adewole has allegedly murdered her 22-year-old boyfriend, Ayomide Ajayi, in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State. Adewole found out her boyfriend was cheating on her, leading to a heated argument where she allegedly stabbed him to death. She tried to flee but was apprehended by a neighbour. Officers from the Ogun State Police Command rescued her from being mobbed.
According to a source, on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at about 1:00 a.m,, one Miss Omotayo of 3, Anuoluwapo Street, Aluminum Gas Line, Sango-Ota, stated that her son, Ayomide Ajayi, had a dispute with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Olamide Adewole, at the same address. During the altercation, Olamide allegedly stabbed Ayomide in the chest with a knife.
Detectives responded, arrested the suspect, and recovered the knife used in the attack. The deceased’s body was taken to General Hospital, Ifo Mortuary, for an autopsy.
The suspect is currently being interrogated, and the investigation is ongoing. A police source said that the suspect would be transferred to a higher command, and the case would be charged in court.
Meanwhile, Ogun State Commissioner of Police (CP), Lanre Ogunlowo, has commended residents and officers for their response, urging the public to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and to support the police with credible information during the festive period.