2 dead, 3 critically injured as Dangote mixer truck collides with vehicles in Lagos

Two persons lost their lives and three others sustained critical injuries following a multi-vehicle collision involving a Dangote Silo Mixer Truck at Iyana Meiran, Lagos, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed.

LASTMA, in a statement by its Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq , said that the accident occurred on Meiran Road, near the Primary Health Centre (PHC), when the mixer truck, reportedly travelling at high speed, experienced a sudden brake failure and veered uncontrollably into a commercial mini-bus (EPP 541 YF) and four tricycles (KTU 360 QN, LND 444 QL, LSR 444 QN, and EKY 122 QP). The impact left the vehicles mangled and trapped passengers within the wreckage.

“Preliminary security findings revealed that the tragic occurrence was triggered by a Dangote Silo Mixer Truck which, while being operated at an inordinately high speed, suffered a sudden brake failure and consequently lost control,” the statement said.

LASTMA personnel, assisted by passersby, quickly intervened to rescue the three critically injured victims. The injured were transported to Mobonke Hospital on Meiran Road for urgent medical care, while the bodies of the two deceased were handed over to the Nigeria Police for further arrangements.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sympathy for the bereaved families and reiterated the authority’s call for strict adherence to road safety regulations. “Mechanical negligence and excessive speeding remain persistent and avoidable causes of fatal road crashes,” he said.

Security operatives from the Meiran Police Division were deployed to the scene, providing support for the rescue operations and managing traffic along the affected corridor. The driver of the mixer truck reportedly fled the scene immediately after the collision.

LASTMA urged motorists, particularly operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to ensure that brakes and other vital mechanical components are thoroughly inspected and certified roadworthy before embarking on journeys and to observe government-regulated speed limits to prevent further tragedies.