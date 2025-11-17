2027: Delta lawmakers endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori

Ethiope Fed. Constituency stakeholders flay lawmaker over poor representation



Ahead of the 2027 general elections, members of the 1st to 8th Delta State House of Assembly—both serving and former— overwhelmingly adopted President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as their sole candidates for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections.

The endorsement, made during an extraordinary session in Asaba, was presided over by the Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, even as the house passed a vote of confidence in both leaders.

The motion to adopt Tinubu and Oborevwori as sole candidates was moved by Halims Agoda, a member of the 1st Assembly and former federal lawmaker, and seconded by Kris Njokwuemeni of the 2nd Assembly.

It was unanimously adopted by attendees, comprising legislators widely referred to as “Non-Sitting Members”. The endorsement formed the climax of the maiden Delta State House of Assembly Speaker’s Annual Leadership Series, themed ‘Leadership Dynamics in the Delta State House of Assembly: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.



In his keynote address, Guwor emphasised the need for “harmonious consensus” in the legislature, suggesting that unity among lawmakers is essential for inclusive governance.

MEANWHILE, leaders and political stakeholders of the Ethiope Federal Constituency have issued a damning assessment of their House of Representatives member, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, accusing her of what they described as “complete failure in credible, responsive and effective representation” since her election.

Speaking during a high-powered strategic meeting held over the weekend in Eku, Ethiope East Local Council Area, the leaders lamented that the constituency had suffered stagnation, neglect, and an alarming disconnect between the lawmaker and the people she represents.



The forum, which brought together political leaders, community representatives, youth groups, and opinion leaders across the Ethiope East and West Local Council, unanimously resolved to “reposition the constituency” in 2027.



They vowed to mobilise aggressively at the grassroots and present a more competent, visible and people-focused candidate to restore the constituency’s legislative relevance at the national level.