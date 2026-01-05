25 feared dead, others missing after boat capsizes in Yobe–Jigawa border area

About 25 passengers are feared dead, with 27 others initially reported missing, after a boat sailing on the Kumadugu/Yobe River capsized on Saturday in border areas of Yobe and Jigawa states.

The incident occurred at about 7:48 p.m. while the boat was transporting about 52 passengers from Adayini town in Guri Local Council of Jigawa State to Garbi community in Nguru Local Council of Yobe State.

According to the Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mohammed Goje, the tragic capsizing was attributed to overloading and poor visibility on the river.

Speaking yesterday in Damaturu, Yobe State, Goje said that of the 27 passengers initially declared missing, 13 had been rescued by the agency’s rescue team, with support from more than a dozen local fishermen along the river.

He added that the victims were returning from fishing, farming and other local business activities in the Adiyani border community of Jigawa State.

“Upon receiving the report of the boat capsizing on Saturday, a search and rescue operation was launched immediately, comprising SEMA teams from Bade and Nguru local councils, security agencies, emergency response teams and dozens of community volunteers, to continue searching for the remaining 14 passengers who were on board,” Goje said.

He explained that the agency’s efforts were focused on rescuing survivors and recovering the remaining victims, including the 25 bodies believed to be in the river.

Governor Mai Mala Buni described the incident as “painful and distressing” while commiserating with the families of the victims and the affected communities in Nguru and Guri councils.

Buni directed that immediate medical and logistical support be provided to all survivors receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Nguru, and other health facilities in the area. He also emphasised the urgent need for expedited referral services to save the lives of the fishermen and traders.

The state government assured the public of continued support for the families of the deceased and reaffirmed its commitment to thorough rescue operations along the river, which flows into Lake Chad in Borno State.

