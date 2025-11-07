45-year-old man rescued from well in Oyo

A 45-year-old man who fell into a deep well at Odo-Ogbo, Oja Agbe area of Iseyin in Oyo State, has been rescued by officers of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Iseyin Command.

The agency said the distress call was received at exactly 9:04 a.m. through a “running caller” and Mrs Azeez Iyabo, who reported that a man had fallen into a well at the location.

Responding swiftly, the Iseyin Command rescue team, led by Chief Fire Superintendent (CFS) Banuso, mobilised to the scene and commenced rescue operations.

According to officials, preliminary findings indicated that the man had fallen into the well the previous night.

“Our officers quickly swung into action using all necessary rescue equipment. The man was successfully recovered from the well and handed over to policemen from the Okutapemo Divisional Headquarters, Iseyin,” the statement said.

The Special Adviser on Fire Reform and Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Moroof Adebayo Akinwande, commended the professionalism and promptness of the rescue team. He also urged residents to be cautious and avoid engaging in activities that could expose them to danger.

“People should steer clear of unsafe or isolated areas and ensure they do not get trapped in situations where self-rescue becomes impossible. During emergencies, always provide the correct address when calling for help to ensure a prompt response,” Akinwande advised.